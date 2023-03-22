News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
16 minutes ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
2 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
2 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
3 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
4 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious

More than 400 school pupils to take part in Morpeth’s One Big Performance

A new event will bring together many school pupils to showcase their musical talents.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:03 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 17:03 GMT

Morpeth’s One Big Performance, supported by Music Partnership North, will involve 14 schools from the Morpeth Partnership (first schools, middle schools and the King Edward VI high school) and more than 400 children.

The event will be held in a large marquee on the Newminster Middle School field on Monday, May 15. Parents will be invited to watch their child perform at specific times during the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The objective is to inspire young musicians by enabling them to see the journey of a musician from beginning to playing an instrument to demonstrating what can be achieved with practice.

The Morpeth’s One Big Performance logo designed by a student at Newminster Middle School and the Newminster field where the event will take place in a large marquee.
The Morpeth’s One Big Performance logo designed by a student at Newminster Middle School and the Newminster field where the event will take place in a large marquee.
The Morpeth’s One Big Performance logo designed by a student at Newminster Middle School and the Newminster field where the event will take place in a large marquee.
Most Popular

    Each school will perform to each other and joint activities throughout the day will involve all children in a massed ceilidh and choir, body percussion fun and a quiz.

    Members of Morpeth Town Council will also be attending the event.

    MorpethParents