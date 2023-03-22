Morpeth’s One Big Performance, supported by Music Partnership North, will involve 14 schools from the Morpeth Partnership (first schools, middle schools and the King Edward VI high school) and more than 400 children.

The event will be held in a large marquee on the Newminster Middle School field on Monday, May 15. Parents will be invited to watch their child perform at specific times during the day.

The objective is to inspire young musicians by enabling them to see the journey of a musician from beginning to playing an instrument to demonstrating what can be achieved with practice.

The Morpeth’s One Big Performance logo designed by a student at Newminster Middle School and the Newminster field where the event will take place in a large marquee.

Each school will perform to each other and joint activities throughout the day will involve all children in a massed ceilidh and choir, body percussion fun and a quiz.