Monopoly: Newcastle and Gateshead edition to feature Lumo trains operator

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:02 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 15:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A brand-new official Monopoly: Newcastle and Gateshead Edition’ game launches this week featuring a range of iconic landmarks, including Newcastle-based train operator, Lumo.

Securing the famous spot typically occupied by London King’s Cross Station, the Newcastle edition sees Lumo proudly occupying Newcastle’s iconic Central Station.

Lumo also takes a place on the front cover of the board game, showing one of the operator’s electric trains crossing the River Tyne and a series of launch events took place including at Newcastle Central Station with Mr Monopoly even boarding a Lumo service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Gilbert, managing director of Lumo, said: “As a proud Newcastle business, we're thrilled to be part of this iconic game that celebrates our vibrant community and many fantastic local organisations.

Lumo managing director Martijn Gilbert, with Mr Monopoly and staff Beth Driver and David Fox. Picture: North NewsLumo managing director Martijn Gilbert, with Mr Monopoly and staff Beth Driver and David Fox. Picture: North News
Lumo managing director Martijn Gilbert, with Mr Monopoly and staff Beth Driver and David Fox. Picture: North News

“It’s a great opportunity to contribute to Newcastle’s rich heritage and show our support for the region we’re so passionate about."

A Newcastle and Gateshead Monopoly game was previously launched in 1999 although it was discontinued years later and John Keen-Tomlinson, Custom Games executive at Winning Moves UK, said “This is a new board for a new generation.”

When it was announced earlier this year that Newcastle were getting a version of Monopoly, the public was invited to share suggestions for landmarks and organisations to feature, John adds: “We were wonderfully spoilt with choices when putting this board together”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The special edition features other iconic property spaces from the area, from St James’ Park to Newcastle’s night life spot, Bigg Market as well as The Glasshouse, Grey’s Monument and Baltic Centre.

The board also includes several charities including St Oswald’s Hospice, Newcastle Dog’s and Cat’s Shelter and The Alan Shearer Foundation.

Related topics:NewcastleGatesheadMartin Gilbert

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice