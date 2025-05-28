A unique mobile escape room is coming to north Northumberland this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative offers an exciting and interactive way to connect people with archival material and historical storytelling.

The project, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, is being coordinated by Northumberland Archives and November Club with help from teenagers in the Hexham area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group have also visited an escape room to see how they work in real life, getting a behind-the-scenes insight into the mechanisms of puzzles and clue finding.

Joe Hufton (November Club), Megan Wilson (Northumberland Archives), Northumberland archive staff, Amy Watts (designer), Sue Wood (Northumberland Archives) and Jo March (Northumberland Archives). Picture: Helen Smith.

Owner and builder of Escape Key Newcastle, Martin Ashburn has been on hand to guide the young people in the process.

Joe Hufton, artistic director and chief executive of November Club, has helped them work on character development, plot and jeopardy, while set and costume designer Amy Watts is also involved.

Joe said: “It’s been fantastic working with young people to develop characters, narratives, and high-stakes challenges for their escape room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’ve explored behind-the-scenes at Escape Key Newcastle to understand the mechanics of a great escape experience and have been creatively linking puzzles, designing treasure hunts, and refining their storytelling skills.”

Sue Wood, head of archives at Northumberland County Council, said: “This is the kind of initiative that helps us engage with young people in a positive way, introducing them to archive materials and showing how they can be relevant to the present day.

“Finding information and items to draw ideas from for their escape room has helped to create a successful, fun and imaginative project for all concerned.

“We are most grateful for the generous funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and to National Lottery players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Escape room is free to book and limited to five players due to the capacity of the repurposed van. Recommended age for playing 10+. At least one member of the party needs to be 18+.

The Archives Job will be at Wentworth, Hexham, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 29-31.

It will be in Alnwick on Saturday and Sunday, June 28-29 and in Berwick on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 17-19.

Free to book but booking essential via: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/the-archives-job-touring-escape-room-4301903