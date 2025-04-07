Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mighty Dub Fest is returning to The Pastures at Alnwick Castle this June for its 15th year.

Early bird tickets are now available for the award winning family festival, celebrating van-life culture, which will take place from June 13-15.

Across the site will be six areas to explore, featuring three stages of live music, workshops, circus entertainment, bars and food, and a wellness tent.

Originating in 2010 and continuing to grow each year, this year’s event is expected to attract around 8,000 visitors. Tickets can be purchased here.