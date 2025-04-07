Mighty Dub Fest returns to Pastures at Alnwick Castle this June for 15th anniversary
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mighty Dub Fest is returning to The Pastures at Alnwick Castle this June for its 15th year.
Early bird tickets are now available for the award winning family festival, celebrating van-life culture, which will take place from June 13-15.
Across the site will be six areas to explore, featuring three stages of live music, workshops, circus entertainment, bars and food, and a wellness tent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.