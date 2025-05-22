Thousands of festival-goers are set to attend Mighty Dub Fest, returning to the Alnwick Castle Pastures for its 15th year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning family festival will take place from June 13-15, celebrating vibrant van-life culture and live music in an event for all ages.

This year will bring a diverse variety of live music acts across several stages including the Main Stage, Tiki stage, Campervan Live Lounge, and Jam Tent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headliners include Pork Pie, King Size Voodoo Traveller, Brit 'n' Beyond and Loonaloop who has played the likes of Glastonbury.

The Mighty Dub Fest.

Beyond the music, attendees can enjoy workshops, from willow weaving, to gin tasting, pottery, and kids crafts, a wellness tent offering yoga, meditation, saunas, and sound baths, as well as circus performances including aerial and fire shows, and over 70 traders.

Mighty Dub Fest began in 2010, co-founded by Katy Emmett and her father Bruce Emmett and has since been nurtured into an annual tradition under their family company, Mighty Events.

Originally held at Druridge Bay Country Park, the festival later found its permanent home on the iconic Pastures of Alnwick Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Campbell from Mighty Events said: “This year is particularly special as we celebrate our 15th year. We have introduced a lot of new workshops offering something for everyone in the family.

Festival-goers at the Mighty Dub Fest in 2023. (Photo: Natasha Bowers)

“We have a big focus on our wellness area making it stand out from previous years, with lots of activities going on including a sauna and an ice bath. We have fantastic music line-up and this year’s theme is the movies which is bringing plenty of excitement."

This year’s festival is expected to attract 8,000 visitors across the weekend, including campers, glampers and day-trippers.

Rebecca added: “It’s amazing to have such a big turnout as Mighty Dub Fest, we pour our heart into organising the event every year and to know so many people are going to be part of it feels incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being on the Pastures of Alnwick Castle is such an amazing and beautiful location and everybody is so into the van-life scene at the minute so it does attract a lot of people for those reasons.”

Camping and day tickets, as well as the full line-up, at https://www.mightydubfest.com/