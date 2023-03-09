News you can trust since 1854
Mid Northumberland Chorus concert at church in Morpeth

Members of the Mid Northumberland Chorus are busy rehearsing with their new musical director, Robin Forbes, for their concert at a church in Morpeth later this month.

By Andrew Coulson
41 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 10:22am

Vivaldi’s Dixit Dominus will be sung in the first half and after the interval, there will be a Norwegian flavour to the music.

The community choir will be joined by soprano soloists Sophie Clarke and Jane Burnell, and accompanied by Emma Straughan on harpsichord and piano – with a string orchestra too.

Tickets for the concert at St James’s Church on Sunday, March 26 from 7.30pm are priced £10 and are now available by calling 01670 788869, from members or on the door.

The concert will take place inside St James's Church.
    Robin Forbes retired last year after working as the music subject leader at King Edward VI School in Morpeth for many years.

    This included him taking students on tour across Europe, with student performances in locations such as St Mark’s in Venice and the Duomo in Florence.

