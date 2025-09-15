Venues in Northumberland will host members of the Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir over the next two weeks.

The tour that raises vital funds for Pearl of Africa Child Care Ltd will go ahead in 2025 with a smaller number of participants.

They will go to various locations in the North East – in Northumberland, they will go along to schools in Cramlington, Morpeth and Ponteland as well as Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth and Morpeth Methodist Church.

A post on the Pearl of Africa Child Care Facebook page includes the following: “Following last year's disaster with rejected visa applications, it was vital that the 2025 tour went ahead.

Members of the Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir performing in Morpeth in 2023. The participants for this year's tour are four children and one adult.

“However, securing visas for 2025 has been tough and earlier this week, the trustees received the awful news that four of the eight choir members who applied for visas have again had their applications refused.

“At short notice, this means that we will be running the tour with a reduced choir of four children and one adult. Whilst this is not ideal, we are confident that the choir can adapt and provide the same enjoyable experiences as they have done previously.

“We have also been assured that the children are well prepared and eager to present song, dance and drumming workshops as usual.

“We ask for your understanding and support (and a few extra cheers) as we tour with a smaller choir than usual.”

The tour dates in Northumberland are as follows –

September 15: Chantry Middle School in Morpeth from 6pm.

September 16: Cramlington Village Primary School from 5.30pm.

September 17: Stobhillgate First School in Morpeth from 5.30pm.

September 20: Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth (intervals between 1pm and 3pm).

September 24: Abbeyfields First School in Morpeth (time TBC).

September 26: Ponteland Community Primary School from 5pm.

September 27: Morpeth Methodist Church from 7pm.

September 29: Eastlea Primary School in Cramlington from 5.30pm.

For more information, go to the Pearl of Africa Child Care Facebook page.