Mary Ann Rogers holding a watercolour she painted exclusively for Tynedale Hospice at Home to raffle earlier this year.

Guests pay a set price for three-course lunch, including wine, with profits going to Tynedale Hospice at Home.

During the event, Mary Ann will share the story of her artistic journey, her inspiration and also give a demonstration of some of the creative techniques she uses.

Fundraising manager Cathy Bates said: “Tynedale Hospice at Home is a cause that Mary Ann Rogers has chosen to support this year with a series of fundraisers after experiencing care services from the hospice for a family member.

“Lunch at the Beaumont is already a successful event and we hope this twist will be popular with a new audience, as well as our regulars. Tickets cost just £35 for three courses, wine and art demonstration.”