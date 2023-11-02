Mary Ann Rogers lunch and art demo in Northumberland for good cause
Guests pay a set price for three-course lunch, including wine, with profits going to Tynedale Hospice at Home.
During the event, Mary Ann will share the story of her artistic journey, her inspiration and also give a demonstration of some of the creative techniques she uses.
Fundraising manager Cathy Bates said: “Tynedale Hospice at Home is a cause that Mary Ann Rogers has chosen to support this year with a series of fundraisers after experiencing care services from the hospice for a family member.
“Lunch at the Beaumont is already a successful event and we hope this twist will be popular with a new audience, as well as our regulars. Tickets cost just £35 for three courses, wine and art demonstration.”
If you would like to attend the event on Wednesday, November 8, tickets can be purchased at https://tynedalehospice.com or by calling 01434 606444.