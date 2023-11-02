News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Mary Ann Rogers lunch and art demo in Northumberland for good cause

Mary Ann Rogers, known for her distinctive watercolours, will host a lunch event at The Beaumont Hotel in Hexham next week.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:43 GMT
Mary Ann Rogers holding a watercolour she painted exclusively for Tynedale Hospice at Home to raffle earlier this year.Mary Ann Rogers holding a watercolour she painted exclusively for Tynedale Hospice at Home to raffle earlier this year.
Mary Ann Rogers holding a watercolour she painted exclusively for Tynedale Hospice at Home to raffle earlier this year.

Guests pay a set price for three-course lunch, including wine, with profits going to Tynedale Hospice at Home.

During the event, Mary Ann will share the story of her artistic journey, her inspiration and also give a demonstration of some of the creative techniques she uses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fundraising manager Cathy Bates said: “Tynedale Hospice at Home is a cause that Mary Ann Rogers has chosen to support this year with a series of fundraisers after experiencing care services from the hospice for a family member.

“Lunch at the Beaumont is already a successful event and we hope this twist will be popular with a new audience, as well as our regulars. Tickets cost just £35 for three courses, wine and art demonstration.”

If you would like to attend the event on Wednesday, November 8, tickets can be purchased at https://tynedalehospice.com or by calling 01434 606444.

Related topics:NorthumberlandTickets