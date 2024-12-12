The “Fantasy” hitmaker apologized for the last minute cancellation

Fans of Mariah Carey were left heartbroken at the 11th hour on Wednesday (December 11 2024).

The legendary diva was forced to cancel her concert in Pittsburgh due to illness.

But has her cancellation affected her upcoming US tour dates yet?

Mariah Carey pulled out of one of her performances overnight, with the “All I Want For Christmas” hitmaker citing flu as the reason for the late cancellation.

The singer was set to perform at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday (December 11 2024), but the afternoon before her performance an email was sent to ticket holders to announce the cancellation.

Mariah Carey has cancelled a concert shortly before it started due to suffering from a case of flu. | Apple TV

In a post on the PPG Paints Arena website, they wrote: “Tonight's show with Mariah Carey has been cancelled. Fans will receive an email with refund options. If you do not receive an email, please contact your point of purchase."

Carey also took to social media to apologize for the cancellation, writing: “Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much.”

Carey is set to return to Las Vegas for her residency next year, with ‘The Celebration of Mimi,’ celebrating the 20th anniversary of her 2005 album “The Emancipation of Mimi.” The residency is set to take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM in the Las Vegas Valley and is due to continue on January 15 2025.

Will this affect Mariah Carey’s upcoming tour dates?

Apparently not - no statement has been made about Carey's upcoming show on December 13 2024 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey nor any of her upcoming performances at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on December 15 2024 and then the Barclays Centre in New York on December 17 2024.

Were you one of those affected by Mariah Carey pulling out of her show in Pittsburgh overnight? Let us know your thoughts or experiences after receiving word of the cancellation by leaving a comment down below.