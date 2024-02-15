Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Written and performed by Paulus, a man known as The Cabaret Geek who is best known for his appearances on BBC One’s All Together Now as a talent judge, Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood is a celebration of the late renowned comedian.

Many of her best-loved songs through the decades are featured including It Would Never Have Worked, Reincarnation and the classic Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It), as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.

The acclaimed pianist Michael Roulston joins Paulus on stage for the show, which will be performed at The Maltings on Sunday, March 17 from 3pm.

Michael Roulston and Paulus on stage. Picture by David Munn.

Directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young, the show is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as the ultimate ‘beginner’s guide’ for audiences new to her work.

Paulus said: “As we embark on our fifth year travelling the UK to celebrate a lost, much-loved friend, I’m more excited than ever to meet fellow fans of the unforgettable Victoria Wood and to introduce a whole new generation to her wit, wisdom and word-play.”

For 10 years, Paulus ran the entertainment agency Excess All Areas (formerly Better Chemistry) and under this banner he spearheaded the annual Cabaret Convention and London Cabaret Awards.