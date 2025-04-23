Magic Queen tribute band ready to rock Alnwick Playhouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Magic Queen are set to grace the stage again at Alnwick Playhouse.

The tribute band, who have garnered acclaim across the UK and Europe for their authentic and dynamic renditions of Queen’s greatest hits, are planning an electrifying performance celebrating the extraordinary showmanship and fantastic music of Freddie Mercury and his bandmates.

The show takes place on Thursday, May 15. Doors open at 6.45pm, show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets available at https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/magic-queen/ or at the box office, call 01665 660550.