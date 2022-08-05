Music legends Madness and multi-award-winning drum and bass outfit Rudimental are headlining the festival, which will pitch up at Beal Farm overlooking Holy Island from September 1-4.

Festival founder, Conleth Maenpaa, said: “The countdown has begun to this year’s Lindisfarne Festival and we couldn’t be more excited to see everyone arriving once again for a weekend of good times to remember forever.”

Small but beautifully formed, the independent festival has been growing in popularity year on year since its debut in 2015 and has built a reputation for being the perfect way to see the summer out in style for grown-ups (the event is strictly over 18s only).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Madness are headlining the Lindisfarne Festival.

“I still haven’t quite got my head around the fact that we’ve got both Madness and Rudimental headlining,” added Conleth.

“Every year, it’s our ambition to build on our success and take things up another gear, and with these two acts, we’ve definitely done that. I cannot wait to see the Lindisfarne crowds going crazy for them.”

More than four decades after their first gig, Madness have sewn themselves into the UK’s musical tapestry with a catalogue of songs sparkling about the stuff of British life, including Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love, House of Fun, Driving in My Car and One Step Beyond.

Led by the inimitable Suggs, memorable Madness performances at both the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert and the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony confirmed their status as cast-iron national treasures.

Madness frontman Suggs.

Speaking of their headline slot at Lindisfarne Festival, Suggs, said: “There are not many places in the UK we have not availed ourselves to but Lindisfarne is one of them.

“It survived the Vikings and now we hope to conquer with unbridled joy to the east coast.”

Madness and Rudimental will be joined on the bill by a crowd of acts, continuing the Festival’s reputation for bringing together a melting pot of musical genres.

Festival namesakes and North East legends, Lindisfarne are among the 200+ musicians and performing artists who will be taking to the Festival’s 10 distinct stages alongside the likes of Slamboree, Elvana, Roni Size, Dub Pistols, Baby D, Smoove and Turrell, Slipmatt, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5, Norman Jay MBE, OMG It’s the Church, The Allergies, The Skapones, Bass Generator, Warmduscher, K-Klass and Millie Manders and The Shutup.

Alongside the music, there will be a diverse programme of creative workshops, stand-up comedy, spoken word, yoga and holistic therapies on offer as well as glamping packages for those who like a bit of luxury woven into their festival experience.

Conleth said: “This year’s event is going to be special. It’s such an amazing and diverse line up, all underpinned by that Lindisfarne Festival magic that gets stronger every year as the community grows.

“The whole team is really fired up and determined to mark the end of the summer holidays in spectacular fashion.”