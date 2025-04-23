Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maddy Prior, lead singer of Steeleye Span, will be replacing Martin Simpson as headliner for the What a Wonderful World concert at Alnwick Playhouse on June 28.

Maddy, a dynamic solo performer, will be accompanied by Spud Sinclair on guitar in a special set of songs which will highlight her long-held commitment to the natural world and humanity’s place in it.

Martin apologises but an unavoidable change in his plans meant the only way to do the concert was to fly from California for this single concert - hardly a planet friendly move.