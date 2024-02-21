Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The programme of music for cello and piano has short pieces by two contemporary composers and works by well-known French composers, Gabriel Fauré and Camille Saint-Saëns.

This hour-long concert features the US cellist, Madelyn Kowalski, a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Together with her pianist Anna Han, Madelyn will soon be performing in Switzerland to an audience of promoters and industry figures.

Cellist Madelyn Kowalski.

Mike Alexander, chairman of Alnwick Music Society, said: “We are delighted to have Madelyn and Anna come to us in Alnwick before heading off to Switzerland. This lunchtime concert will appeal to all classical music lovers but we particularly hope to attract those who prefer daytime rather than evening events.”