News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Lunchtime concert with a French flavour in Alnwick

Alnwick Music Society is presenting an outreach event on Friday, March 1 at 1pm in Alnwick Playhouse.
By Ian Smith
Published 21st Feb 2024, 13:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The programme of music for cello and piano has short pieces by two contemporary composers and works by well-known French composers, Gabriel Fauré and Camille Saint-Saëns.

This hour-long concert features the US cellist, Madelyn Kowalski, a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Together with her pianist Anna Han, Madelyn will soon be performing in Switzerland to an audience of promoters and industry figures.

Most Popular
    Cellist Madelyn Kowalski.Cellist Madelyn Kowalski.
    Cellist Madelyn Kowalski.

    Mike Alexander, chairman of Alnwick Music Society, said: “We are delighted to have Madelyn and Anna come to us in Alnwick before heading off to Switzerland. This lunchtime concert will appeal to all classical music lovers but we particularly hope to attract those who prefer daytime rather than evening events.”

    Seats can be reserved for £2 from www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or 01665 550660. You then pay what you think it’s worth by cash or contactless card at the end of the performance.

    Related topics:Switzerland