Lovely Assistant are bringing their crushingly beautiful and boundary breaking music to Middleton and Todridge Village Hall.

Meeting through the Newcastle music scene in 2017, Lovely Assistant are touring with arts charity, Highlights Rural Touring Scheme.

The quartet of Annie (keys, vox), Kieran (bass, vox), Dave (guitar) and Matt (drums) perform on Saturday, March 8 at 7.30pm.

Their music – praised by the likes of Guy Garvey - explores the sounds of Laurel Canyon in the 70s, alongside bygone grooves of College Rock and the New Wave. Combining tender vocals with shimmering instrumental arrangements, their work has been described as new lounge, spartan-jazz and indie folk.

Kate Lynch, artistic director at Highlights, said: “I’m really excited to have programmed Lovely Assistant – Highlights are proud to champion regional artists, and these guys really are amongst the best!”

Tickets £12 available by calling 07855 444719 or email [email protected] or online at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk