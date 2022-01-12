Brad McClelland, who took part in Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV

CasinoTop10 analysed the Instagram followings of 2021 cast members and used a marketing calculator to reveal who is the most influential following last year’s show.

The calculations are based on how much each of the contestants can earn from sponsored Instagram posts.

Amble man Brad McClelland made it to the 11th spot with max earnings of £2,260 per sponsored post.

Brad has an overall Instagram following of 589,777.

However, he lags behind Millie Court, who took the Love Island crown last summer, who took the top spot with a following 1,952,045, with max earnings of £4,790 per sponsored post.

The next four were:

Liberty Poole – £3,894 Chloe Burrows – £3,750 Kaz Kamwi – £3,129 Faye Winter – £3,010

Brad made an early exit from the villa when a choice had to be made about who would stay between him and Lucinda Strafford and he walked away.

