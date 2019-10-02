Lots of laughs in store as comedians head for new-look Alnwick Playhouse

Gary Delaney promotes Gagsters Paradise. Photo by Andy Hollingworth.

A fabulous programme of live entertainment, including some top comedians, has been lined up to brighten up the early part of 2020.

Gary Delaney, husband of North East comedian Sarah Millican, is coming with his new show Gagsters Paradise followed by Malawian stand-up comedian Daliso Chaponda, best known for placing third in the variety act competition, Britain’s Got Talent 2017.

There are strong female leads with a comedy edge on the main stage also. Star of the BBC Radio 4 series, Natalie Haynes Stands Up for the Classics, arrives with her latest show Troy Story. The show unites her unique combination of ancient history and stand-up comedy.

Daliso Chaponda

This is followed by stand-up poet Kate Fox in Where’s There’s Muck There’s Bras, a comic and thought-provoking show about the real Northern Powerhouse, Northern Women.

High quality dance is presented throughout the season with three classical works by Ballet Theatre UK, all aimed at family audiences, including the Wizard of Oz, Giselle and Sense & Sensibility.

Alnwick Playhouse also welcome back exciting young dance company, Old Kent Road, who are re-imagining traditional tap for the 20th Century with their new show OSCiLLATE.

The Playhouse is delighted to be one of the first venues in the North East to premiere ballet LORENT’s film recording of their live show Rumpelstiltskin. It is an original adaptation of the beloved Grimm Brothers tale, directed by Liv Lorent and retold by Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy, now captured on film for family audiences to enjoy.

The Wizard of Oz production by Ballet Theatre UK.

Alongside the film there will be a family workshop, celebratory exhibition and pre-film talks to offer an insight into the workings of the successful dance theatre company.

Many genres of music are crammed into this season from classical to rock and to folk. It would be sensible to book your tickets early for music favourites such as Feast of Fiddles, Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox and The Fureys.

Community shows will be back on home-ground performing to full houses once again with Alnwick Theatre Club celebrating its 70th anniversary and presenting its own version of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan.

The multi-award winning Alnwick Stage Musical Society return with Jesus Christ Superstar by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, plus the talented pupils of the Duchess’s Community High School return with their high school musical.

The wicked witch.

Pay What You Decide (PWYD) performances also return with the aim to encourage new and develop existing audiences for contemporary theatre and dance.

Use this opportunity to try the new Triple Bill from the postgraduate dance company of Joss Arnott Dance and the University of Salford or State of Grace who bring their unique, dynamic physicality to Alnwick Playhouse with Doves (part of Dance City’s professional commissioning programme.)

PWYD Theatre includes These Hills Our Ours by Daniel Bye, writer and theatre maker and Bob Whalley who is probably best known as a founder member of Chumbawumba; with whom he wrote, played guitar, and toured for 30 years. Their show will take you on a journey in story and song.