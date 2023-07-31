News you can trust since 1854
Live venue in North Shields gets new lighting and sound systems as part of seven-figure refurbishment project

New lighting and sound systems at a North Tyneside venue could attract bigger name artists to the area, the theatre’s managing director has said.
By Craig Buchan
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:04 BST

The Exchange 1856 in North Shields recently installed 21 new moving light heads and an up to date digital sound system as part of a seven-figure refurbishment project following a takeover of the venue.

This will allow more groups to perform as they will not need to supply their own equipment, as well as attracting larger and more professional shows and award ceremonies.

Stuart Egan, managing director at The Exchange 1856, said: “Coming from a technical background in theatre, I understand the importance of good acoustics and high-quality lighting for both the performers and the audience experience.

North Tyneside’s Rock School making use of the new lighting and sound system at The Exchange 1856. (Photo by Michael Bailey)North Tyneside’s Rock School making use of the new lighting and sound system at The Exchange 1856. (Photo by Michael Bailey)
North Tyneside’s Rock School making use of the new lighting and sound system at The Exchange 1856. (Photo by Michael Bailey)
    “Upgrading these systems means we can now target much larger shows and attract different events such as live music bands, theatre stage shows, comedy performers, and business conferences.

    “We want to bring a wide range of cultural events to North Shields and put the area on the national cultural stage in more ways than one.”

    Youngsters taking part in North Tyneside’s Rock School event, which showcases the talents of young musicians from schools across the borough, were the first acts to use the new equipment.

    Renovations to the building, including its bar and restaurant, are expected to be completed by the autumn.

