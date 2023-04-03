List of FREE family activities taking place at Northumberland libraries over Easter holidays

See local author Holly Taylor at Bedlington and Ashington libraries this Easter.

‘Vinland’, a family friendly tale of Viking times, will be brought by award-winning storyteller Jack Dean and Highlights Rural Touring at Newbiggin Library on Thursday, April 13, (2pm-3pm) and Bedlington Station Library on Friday, April 14 (2pm-3pm).

With animation and live music, the show is suitable for youngsters aged eight and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or, if your child loves science and engineering, there is a special ‘Build Your Own Robotic Puppet’ session being delivered by Newcastle’s Centre for Life at Wooler Library on Wednesday, April 12 between 10am and 2.30pm.

During the free workshops, children can learn how to bring a pile of motors and cardboard to life to build their own robotic puppet – and take it home!

Most Popular

The family sessions, for children aged 9-11 and their grown-ups, will include a free lunch for all participants.

Local children's author Holly Taylor will lead a story and activity sessions based around her book ‘The Magic Inside of Me’ which tackles first day at school worries. She will be at Bedlington Library on Tuesday, April 11 (10.30am-11.30am) and at Ashington Library later the same day (2pm-3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using actions, yoga and and cuddly toys the session is suitable for three to eight-year-olds, including those with special educational needs.

Plus, with plenty of Easter craft and story sessions across the area, there really is something for everyone.

Free cracking craft sessions will be held at Corbridge, Allendale, Bellingham and Kielder Libraries on April 12, 13 and 14.

Craft and story events will be held at Cramlington and Alnwick Libraries on Wednesday, April 5 and Lynemouth Library on Thursday, April 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drop-in sessions will take place at Blyth on Wednesdays April 5 and 12, and Friday, April 14.

Please book ahead and see full listings and times at nlandlibs.eventbrite.com (some places are limited).