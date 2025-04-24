Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exciting line-up has been announced for this summer’s Rothbury Traditional Music Festival.

The hills will be alive with the sound of pipes, fiddles, voices and laughter from July 11-13 when the much-loved event returns for its 47th year.

There will be a host of performances, workshops, competitions and family-friendly fun over the long weekend.

Founded in 1977 by a group of local musicians — including world-renowned concertina and Northumbrian pipes player Alistair Anderson — the festival has grown into a treasured celebration of traditional music, poetry and dance.

Renowned musician Alistair Anderson at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival Picture by Jane Coltman

While the Rothbury Traditional Music Festival remains proudly rooted in our local community, it also holds a place of national significance within the UK folk scene.

It continues to attract high-calibre artists from across the UK and Europe, many of whom proactively request to perform, recognising the festival’s warmth, legacy, and discerning audiences.

It has helped launch new ensembles like the Reiver Divas, supported the revival of much-loved Internationally acclaimed band KAN, and continues to be a fertile ground for artistic growth and collaboration.

Festival director Ian Stephenson said: “Rothbury Traditional Music Festival remains a vital part of the Northumbrian calendar – making music together, inspiring new generations and people of all ages, and celebrating our unique and fantastic local culture, what better way to keep our heritage alive and kicking for generations to come.”

The line-up includes: Lena Jonsson Trio, Brian McNeill, Reiva Divas (Sunday only), Bryony Griffiths and Alice Jones, Hedgehog Skin, Alex Barrass and Jonathan Pearson, Graham Pirt, The Tribe, Alistair Anderson, Celebration of Joe Hutton, Rothbury Highland Pipe Band and KAN.

Tickets are available from May 1. Find out more at https://www.rothburymusicfestival.co.uk/