Lindisfarne Festival's returning founder 'blown away' by support for event as final line-up confirmed

Lindisfarne Festival has confirmed its full return to the Northumberland coast for 2025.

After a turbulent few months, organisers say the response from the public has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Ticket sales are surging, with just 1,000 remaining, and excitement is building fast for what promises to be a truly unforgettable edition from August 28-30.

Conleth Maenpaa, who founded the event 10 years ago and has now returned, supported by the team behind the Hardwick Festival, said: “I’ve been blown away. The messages, the emails, the social posts – people really care about this festival.

"When we confirmed it was coming back, the outpouring was humbling and deeply emotional. This festival has heart, and that’s come from the community that’s grown around it.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to make sure the 2025 edition lives up to that love and loyalty. We’ve protected the line-up, added some incredible new names, and the whole thing is shaping up to be our best one yet.”

Taking place on the scenic grounds of Beal Farm, overlooking Holy Island, the headline line-up features Doves, Armand Van Helden, Jamie Webster, The Waterboys, and Hawkwind.

It has been further strengthened with a string of new additions announced, including Showhawk Duo, Sonny Tennet, Smoove & Turrell, The Gerry Cinnamon Experience and The Skapones.

Comedy, spoken word, wellness, workshops, late-night raves, secret sets, sea-shanties and sunrise yoga are all part of the weekend experience – not to mention the dog-friendly policy and the famously friendly crowd.

“We’ve always said this festival is about atmosphere and the community,” Conleth adds. “It’s a celebration of creativity, connection, and place.

"You’ve got the music, yes – but you’ve also got that moment at dusk when the sky turns orange and there’s a sax solo drifting across the field. Or a conversation round the fire with someone you’ve never met. It’s those moments that people come back for – and we’re making space for more of them than ever before this year.”

The festival remains strictly 18+. Weekend tickets include access from Thursday to Sunday, with camping included, and optional upgrades for glamping, campervans, and VIPee toilets. Saturday day tickets are also available, and shuttle buses will run to and from Berwick-upon-Tweed station throughout the weekend.

Tickets and full information available at www.lindisfarnefestival.com