Lindisfarne Festival organisers ‘working’ to secure the event's future amid cancellation fears
Ticket holders have been growing concerned about the certainty of the annual Beal Farm festival after the late cancellation of other events.
The organisers originally responded that they were ‘aware of the growing speculation’ surrounding this year’s festival and that there were ‘ongoing discussions’ – but they were unable to provide further clarity.
Lindisfarne Festival have now issued the following updated statement: “In light of other updates, we wanted to let you know that there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to ensure that this year’s Lindisfarne Festival goes ahead, and that the long-term future of the festival we all love is secured.
“Although we are unable to respond to individual emails and messages at the moment, we thank you all for your patience and we hope to have a full update as soon as possible.”
