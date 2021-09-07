Lindisfarne Festival hailed 'the best yet' as 7,000 fun-seekers flock to the Northumberland coast

Dizzee Rascal.

After the Covid enforced break, the much-loved camping festival returned to thrill 7,000 visitors with three full days of live performances by more than 200 acts across 10 stages.

Groove Armada and Dizzee Rascal put in barnstorming sets as headliners on the main stage for ecstatic audiences who had gathered to make up for lost time.

Festival founder, Conleth Maenpaa, said: “It was a phenomenal few days – the absolute biggest and best yet. To have Groove Armada and Dizzee Rascal heading up the main stage was fantastic – watching them perform to that crowd was a special moment for me.

Groove Armada.

“It was so wonderful and really quite moving to see so many people together, enjoying themselves and the feedback we’ve already had has been amazing. This is the most people we’ve had at Lindisfarne and it was fantastic.”

As well as the headliners, audiences were also treated to fantastic live performances from acts such as From the Jam, Alabama 3, The Destroyers and Lindisfarne Festival favourites Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 and Showhawk Duo.

Located in the stunning setting of Beal Farm, overlooking the majestic Holy Island on the Northumberland coast, Lindisfarne Festival is known for an atmosphere which matches the beauty of its surroundings – and 2021 offered another shining example.

As well as the eclectic and excellent music line up, festivalgoers could dip into an exhilarating programme of performance and activities including stand-up comedy, creative workshops, spoken word, yoga and holistic therapies as well as enjoy a myriad of street performers who popped up all over the site.

Conleth continued: “The atmosphere which always descends on Lindisfarne Festival is really terrific – there are smiling faces everywhere you look and the artists love playing here.

“It has been a truly joyful festival and one which I think everyone had looked forward to more than ever.

“We were overwhelmed with the support we received in the run up to the Festival and have been even more so with the messages we’ve received since the last campers left the site on Sunday. It makes all of the team’s hard work worthwhile.”