This year will see a continuation of a series of gigs in the meadow – where audiences can see top acts on a big stage, with a professional sound and light show.

On May 18, the legendary Lindisfarne top the bill. They will be joined by folk band Hector Gannet and The Djooks (formerly of Split Crow). Tickets at https://lindisfarne.wescantickets.com

The Big Morpeth Campout takes place at the farm between June 21 and June 23. It will host Canadian band My Son the Hurricane as part of a European tour.

It will also feature indy brass band Dennis and ska reggae chart toppers The Skapones. Tickets at https://morpethcamp.wescantickets.com