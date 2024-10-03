Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lilidorei’s ‘Spookydorei’ celebrations are back bigger and better than ever.

From now until November 3, The Alnwick Garden’s magical play village will be transformed for its annual Halloween extravaganza.

Lilidorei’s head of play, Nathan Bonk, said: “Spookydorei is one of the biggest events in the Lilidorei calendar, with the play village undergoing a magical transformation for Halloween.

“With even more glowing lights, smoke machines and eerie sound effects than last year, each of our clan houses will have the ultimate makeover.

Spookydorei celebrations at Lilidorei. Picture: The Alnwick Garden

"Our Secret Keepers will also swap their brightly coloured attire for elaborate costumes, with dark motifs and rich textures reflecting the Halloween spirit.”

Young visitors are encouraged to dress up and take a photo alongside their favourite clan house. All those who tag The Alnwick Garden or Lilidorei on socials with #Spookydorei are in with a chance of winning a free Christmas visit for their family.

Spookydorei has two trails to explore, with spooky and not-so-spooky options available.

There will also be two sessions running this year, with the first (10am until 4pm) suitable for children of all ages and the second (5pm until 9pm), a new addition for the bold and the brave.

Guests are also invited to judge the venue’s annual Spooky Scarecrow Contest, voting for the local school they think made the most impressive Halloween creation.

Spine-tingling ‘Spookydorei Nights’ for those seeking more scary fun when the sun goes down will also be taking place on October 18-19 and again from October 25-31.

To find out more, please visit: https://www.alnwickgarden.com/whats-on/