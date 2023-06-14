The Blyth Live Festival on Saturday, June 17 will see Liberty X headline together with 911.

Liberty X originally appeared on the TV programme ‘Popstars’ where they gained widespread recognition. Their biggest hit ‘Just a Little’ reached number one in the UK and became the ninth best-selling single of 2002. Their first album achieved remarkable sales, surpassing one million copies worldwide.

In 1996, 911 released their debut single, ‘Night To Remember’ which led them to an impressive run of nine consecutive UK Top 10 hits.

Liberty X will be performing.

In support will be Rula, Ana Munoz Duo, Emerald Thieves, Just So, Khalysis and 5K.

The event will be compered by radio presenter Kenny Dick and the entertainment will start at 11am with the Linsey School of Dance followed by Bede Academy Choir and Community Voices. The event will end at 9pm.

As well as the musical attractions, the festival will have street theatre, a bar, food from the county’s finest suppliers, a fun fair and a family activity area which will keep all ages entertained.

Blyth Town Council have announced that this year’s media partner will be Frisk Radio.

Parking will be available free at Meggie’s Burn by following the event parking signs.

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Blyth Town Council who are expecting upwards of 15,000 people to the event.