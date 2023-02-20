After appearing on TV show ‘Popstars’ in 2001, Liberty X had nine successive UK Top 10 hits including the number one smash ‘Just a Little’ which earned the band a BRIT Award for 'Best British Single' and became the fifth most played song of the noughties.

911, meanwhile, had 10 UK top 10 singles including the chart-topping ‘A Little Bit More’, a cover of the Dr Hook classic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular event, funded by Blyth Town Council, takes place on Saturday, June 17.

Liberty X.

Most Popular

Cllr Adrian Cartie, chairman of Blyth Town Council’s community development committee said; “This year we have two iconic groups from the 1990’s and 2000’s to entertain us.

"Our Blyth Live Festival is always a highlight of our summer events programme and as ever the quality of the acts is tremendous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blyth Mayor, Warren Taylor, added: “This is a great opportunity for families in Blyth to come down to the festival and have a really good day out.

"We are once again expecting around 15,000 people coming to watch the event and it will be a great advert for Blyth as we will be welcoming both residents and visitors to the town which will be good for local shops, hotels, and our hospitality businesses.”

911 are heading to the Blyth Live Festival.

As well as the musical attractions, the festival will have street theatre, superb food and a family activity area which will keep all ages entertained. More acts will be announced in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad