Legendary folk rockers Steeleye Span coming to Blyth
And now they return with Conflict, their first full studio album in over five years, with the UK tour locations in support of the album including The Phoenix Theatre in Blyth.
All traditional singers have sung modern and self-composed pieces alongside old songs, and Conflict is an album that follows in that very tradition.
The album’s title was chosen as much to reflect the times we find ourselves in, but also the stretch and tear of our relationship with this planet that hosts us.
The band will be joined by recent member Athena Octavia, part of indie folk band Iris & Steel and an acclaimed classical violinist.
The gig at The Phoenix Theatre will take place on Wednesday, November 19, from 7.30pm. For more information and to book tickets, call 01670 367228 or go to www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk/whats-on/music/steeleye-span-in-concert