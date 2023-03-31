Learn all about perfume and make your own scent at day-long workshop at Dilston Physic Garden
A hands-on, interactive day embracing the theory and creativity of natural perfumery is taking place at Dilston Physic Garden in Corbridge this summer.
Those who take part will learn about key ingredients and how to blend them, and will take home their own 25ml spray.
The one-day workshop will also cover:
- The origins and the history of perfume, from Cleopatra to Chanel;
- Perfume vocabulary;
- Perfume structure and the difference between top, middle and base notes;
- Fragrance families;
- The secrets of blending;
- Safety and storage.
The fee includes all materials, samples, detailed notes, equipment and a 25ml spray to take away.
The class takes place between 10am and 4pm on June 24, and costs £80.
For more information and details on how to book, visit The Perfume Mistress website https://theperfumemistress.com/workshops
Dilston is a living physic garden, a dedicated enterprise for education and scientific research on the use of medicinal plants for health, medicine and the mind.