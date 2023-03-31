The workshop at Dilston Physic Garden takes place in June, but spaces can be booked now.

Those who take part will learn about key ingredients and how to blend them, and will take home their own 25ml spray.

The one-day workshop will also cover:

- The origins and the history of perfume, from Cleopatra to Chanel;

- Perfume vocabulary;

- Perfume structure and the difference between top, middle and base notes;

- Fragrance families;

- The secrets of blending;

- Safety and storage.

The fee includes all materials, samples, detailed notes, equipment and a 25ml spray to take away.

The class takes place between 10am and 4pm on June 24, and costs £80.

For more information and details on how to book, visit The Perfume Mistress website https://theperfumemistress.com/workshops