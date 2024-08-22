Last few tickets remaining for Lindisfarne Festival in Northumberland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tickets for the ninth edition of the event at Beal Farm, on the mainland overlooking Holy Island, are nearly sold out.
Organisers have kept the intimate charm of the event by keeping the size of the festival the same, with some 8,000 arrivals anticipated.
A festival spokesperson said: “As Lindisfarne Festival approaches, organisers are delighted to announce that the festival is due to sell out, with less than 300 tickets available.
"With eight stages across three days on the Northumberland coast, and with headliners The Vaccines, Tom Walker, Orbital and De La Soul and over 200 more artists, the biggest end of summer party is going to be the greatest one yet as the ninth edition of the festival edges closer.”
The festival takes place from Thursday, August 29 to Sunday, September 1.
Remaining tickets are on sale now from www.lindisfarnefestival.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.