The general ticket sales commenced on Ticketmaster at lunchtime today - and issues have arisen

Complaints are already being raised on social media after the release of Lady Gaga tickets this lunchtime.

The complaints include huge prices for arena show tickets and some fans being pulled up as ‘bots.’

The issues come as some fans are already starting to sell ‘spare’ tickets through social media - but is it safe to pick those up?

Tickets for Lady Gaga’s eagerly-anticipated return to the United Kingdom went on sale at midday today through Ticketmaster - but the same issues seem to be plaguing fans.

Social media since the tickets went on general resale have been raft with comments about the pricing of the tickets, owing to the decision to have the sales use the dynamic pricing model.

“Somehow got through the lady gaga ticket queue to only be met with only nearly £500 tickets, “ one user of X wrote, stating that: “this should not be a normalised ticket price for an arena?”

UK and European dates for Lady Gaga's The Mayhem Ball tour have been announced. | Live Nation

While another user wrote: “I've been in the queue for Lady Gaga tickets bang on time for presale, and general sale, and I've been flagged as bot both times.

“Meanwhile,bots and scalpers still get through and are selling tickets already at ridiculous prices”

But alongside the issue regarding picking up tickets to see The MAYHEM Ball through general sale comes a raft of users with ‘spare tickets’ to the event; with some even taking to X moments after the general sales took place offering tickets to The O2 performance and many more.

For those who are desperate to pick up tickets to see Lady Gaga in the United Kingdom, what are your options that don’t involve sales through social media channels?

What should I do if I missed out on Lady Gaga tickets for her UK tour?

While it might be tempting to grab a ticket through those people selling tickets on social media, it’s still really not worth the risk.

Social media platforms make it easy for fraudsters to create fake tickets that look genuine. These tickets won't scan at the venue, leaving the buyer out of pocket and unable to attend the event.

Instead, if you can wait, take a look at either Twickets , StubHub or wait until Ticketmaster start their reseller programme to avoid any dramas either missing out on Lady Gaga or, even worse, losing a lot of money in the process.

