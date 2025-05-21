Lady Gaga: pop superstar only one award win away from coveted EGOT after latest victory
- Lady Gaga has earned her latest award at the Sports Emmy Awards on Tuesday night (May 20 2025.)
- The singer earned the Outstanding Musical Direction for her for singing “Hold My Hand” ahead of the Super Bowl in New Orleans.
- The win now puts her just one award win away from joining the ranks of other EGOT members - but what does she need and what is an EGOT?
The awards continue to roll in for Lady Gaga, as her latest gong sees her on the path to join the ranks of other EGOT individuals - the grand slam of entertainment.
Gaga’s latest victory comes at the Sports Emmy Awards held at the Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on Tuesday night (May 20 2025), where the singer was awarded the Outstanding Musical Direction for her for singing Hold My Hand at the Super Bowl LIX pre-show.
The singer used the opportunity during the performance to pay tribute to the 14 people who died during a terror attack on Bourbon Street in January this year, accompanied by a local gospel choir and the Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick single on a piano in the middle of the iconic New Orleans street.
The win means that Lady Gaga now has an Emmy, an Oscar, and 14 Grammys. She won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Shallow” from her film A Star Is Born. She only needs one more award to earn the coveted EGOT status - a Tony award.
What is an EGOT?
An EGOT is an acronym for the four major American entertainment awards:
Achieving EGOT status means that an individual has won at least one competitive award in each of these four categories. It's considered one of the highest honours in the entertainment industry, often referred to as the "grand slam" of American entertainment.
Who has already attained EGOT status before Lady Gaga?
There are currently 21 individuals who have achieved competitive EGOT status. Some notable EGOT winners before Lady Gaga's recent win include:
- Richard Rodgers (the first person to achieve EGOT status in 1962)
- Helen Hayes
- Rita Moreno
- John Gielgud
- Audrey Hepburn
- Marvin Hamlisch
- Jonathan Tunick
- Mel Brooks
- Mike Nichols
- Whoopi Goldberg
- Scott Rudin
- Robert Lopez (the youngest and fastest to achieve it)
- Andrew Lloyd Webber
- Tim Rice
- John Legend
- Alan Menken
- Jennifer Hudson
- Viola Davis
- Elton John
- Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (as a songwriting duo)
It's worth noting that a few other individuals have achieved a non-competitive EGOT, meaning one of their awards was honorary rather than competitive (e.g., Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli, James Earl Jones, Harry Belafonte, Quincy Jones, Frank Marshal.)
