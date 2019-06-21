Ladies group takes in 100 years of fashion at Alnwick exhibition
Members of a WI group were treated to a century of fashion – and stories from behind the catwalk.
Over 30 members of Alnwick Brizlee WI visited Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery for a guided tour of its of its 100 Years of Fashion exhibition.
Hilary Waugh, lead curator of the exhibition, brought the vintage and designer dresses to life with fascinating tales from the fashion world – including the designer shoes a supermodel thought too dull to wear, which were reinvented by a make up artist with the addition of a bow on each toe.
They also saw the dress that Alexander McQueen decided was too long on the eve of his fashion show – so he cut back the hem on his kitchen table.
WI member Lilian Jobson visited the Mary Quant exhibition in London recently says the current offering in Alnwick compares very favourably.
She said: “It’s wonderful to be up so close to the dresses and see every stitch and bead.”
The exhibition features designer dresses and accessories loaned by supermodel Stella Tennant and The Duchess of Northumberland.
Also on show are evening gowns, suits, handbags, shoes, hats and gladrags worn at special occasions by residents of Northumberland over the years.
Jane Mann leads tours around Bailiffgate.
She explains to visitors why the 1920s sequinned Flapper dress has never been washed and which item Stella Tennant selected from her first modelling job for Chanel and which Prada outfit she wore for her brother’s wedding at Chatsworth House.
The exhibition runs until September and special guided tours can be booked by arrangement.