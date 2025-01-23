Kendal Mountain Festival announce Alnwick amongst 2025 tour locations
The 2025 tour includes a cinematic experience featuring a curation of award-winning films, showcasing the year’s most daring feats of courage and tales of human resilience.
Guest speaker, ultra-runner Andy Berry will also make an appearance for a live question and answer session, having recently set a new record for the Lake District 24-hour challenge.
Alongside Alnwick, the 2025 Kendal Mountain Tour will travel to over 40 venues across the UK, starting in Sunderland and including Tipperary, Aberystwyth, and Exeter, before finishing in May in their hometown of Kendal.
For the first time, Kendal Mountain have launched a campaign to provide a unique opportunity for local community groups to be a part of their tour, inviting groups to share the stage by introducing themselves to theatre audiences.
The tour will arrive at the playhouse on February 7. Tickets can be purchased from: https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/kendal-mountain-tour-2025/
