Katie Doherty and the Navigators set to perform in Lesbury
Award-winning singer and songwriter Katie Doherty formed the Navigators in 2018 and has been involved with an array of music projects, including composer for Northern Stage and musical director for the Royal Shakespeare Company.
Katie, playing the piano, is joined by two world-class folk musicians, Dave Gray on the melodeon and Grace Smith on the fiddle. All three are on vocals and together they create a heart-swelling and uplifting performance.
Their 2019 critically acclaimed album ‘And Then’ led to live sessions on BBC Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe Show and BBC Radio 3 In-Tune and a national tour.
Their latest album ‘FLOW’ is their boldest storytelling yet, with songs painting sweeping pictures of NHS workers, musicians, teachers, artists, protesters and parents. They are rooted in a craggy North East landscape looking outwards across the sea, with a telescopic lens pointing firmly up, out and forward to the best future possible.
The show takes place the Lesbury Village Hall on Saturday April 20 at 7.30pm and is the group’s only Northumberland date.
Tickets are priced at £12 per adult and £8 for under 18s. You can purchase them on the Highlights website or call Jan Taylor on 07974 894888.