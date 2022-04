Sarah-Louise Young in An Evening Without Kate Bush.

Acclaimed performer Sarah-Louise Young has teamed up with theatremaker Russell Lucas to explore the music and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music.

From releasing ‘Wuthering Heights’ at the age of 19 to selling out the Hammersmith Apollo nearly 40 years later, Bush has always surprised and confounded her critics.