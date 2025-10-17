A seven-piece band celebrating the work of Joni Mitchell will perform at the Alnwick Playhouse this November.

Hejira is a project that has rapidly blossomed from an initial ‘one-off gig’ into a highly successful touring band.

In particular, the band performs the masterpiece works that Join Mitchell captured on her live 1980 album, ‘Shadows and Light’.

Hejira is fronted by the brilliant Hattie Whitehead who has assimilated the poise, power and beauty of Joni’s vocals, and also plays guitar with Joni’s stylistic mannerisms.

Much of the success of the group, is down to bandleader and guitarist Pete Oxley having selected a personnel that are not only great players in their own rights, but also great fans of the music.

The group are touring extensively across the UK in celebration of Joni Mitchell’s 80th birthday, and will play at the Alnwick Playhouse on November 7 from 7:30pm. Tickets are £25 and are available to purchase here.