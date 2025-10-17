Joni Mitchell tribute band Hejira to perform at Alnwick Playhouse this November
Hejira is a project that has rapidly blossomed from an initial ‘one-off gig’ into a highly successful touring band.
In particular, the band performs the masterpiece works that Join Mitchell captured on her live 1980 album, ‘Shadows and Light’.
Hejira is fronted by the brilliant Hattie Whitehead who has assimilated the poise, power and beauty of Joni’s vocals, and also plays guitar with Joni’s stylistic mannerisms.
Much of the success of the group, is down to bandleader and guitarist Pete Oxley having selected a personnel that are not only great players in their own rights, but also great fans of the music.