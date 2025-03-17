Join viral internet sensation Gary Meikle for a night of comedy at a venue in Berwick

By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Mar 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 11:33 BST
Comedian Gary Meikle’s 2025 UK tour is coming to a venue in the Berwick area.

Last year, the viral internet sensation found out something that meant that a lot of his life to date suddenly (sort of) made sense.

He was diagnosed as neurodivergent – news he says that surprised him, but very few of the people who share his life.

In his new show, Gary looks at how his ‘neurospicy’ diagnosis explains so much about his life, what the world looks like to his delusional eyes and how he has managed to make it this far through a life of total confusion.

Gary Meikle.placeholder image
Gary Meikle.

The dates on the tour being promoted by Breakneck Comedy include The Black & Gold in Berwick on Sunday, April 6 from 7.30pm.

Breakneck Comedy’s founder, Naz Hussain said, “I’m delighted to be working with Gary on some of his new tour dates. I’ve been a huge fan of his since he started out and we’ve worked together on several of his tours.

“It’s been amazing to see him go from doing short spots, to being ‘the eyebrow guy’, to touring the world.

“As his fans know, Gary tells hilarious stories about his life – and this new show is no exception.

“I love bringing big names to towns that some promoters might overlook. It’s great to make it easier for people to be able to enjoy a great night of comedy and entertainment without them having to worry about catching a train home from the city.”

Tickets for the show are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/gary-meikle-neurospicy-tickets-1228944759859

