Internationally-renowned musician John Kirkpatrick will perform in Berwick on the evening of Saturday, May 3.

He will bring his critically acclaimed show ‘Tunes from the Trenches’ to The Straw Yard as part of the town’s VE Day commemorations.

Exploring the music that people enjoyed during both World Wars, the show will take the audience back in time to enjoy the popular hits of more than 80 years ago.

There will be music to keep the spirits high, to raise a smile and to find the heart to keep going in challenging times. John will also share some of the songs sung on the Front Line by service personnel themselves.

John Kirkpatrick.

Carol Whinnom, of promoters The Ukulele & Other Machines, said: “The show will reflect people’s everyday experiences in war-time, which is a special and very personal approach commemorating an important period in history.

“We couldn’t attract top artists of John Kirkpatrick’s calibre without the support of Create Berwick.”

John has played with Steeleye Span, Richard Thomson, Pere Ubu, and Gerry Rafferty, amongst others, and was awarded an MBE for services to music in 2021.

By focusing on the everyday experiences of normal people in wartime, the show will be invigorating, challenging and entertaining for people interested in social history, as well as simply great musicianship.

The Straw Yard’s artistic director, Ben Humphrey, added: “It is exciting to host such a fine musician in our unique venue. Watch this space for more to come in 2025.”

Doors open at 6pm on the evening. Tickets, priced £15, are available from www.thestrawyard.co.uk/whatson