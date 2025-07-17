The late musician would have turned 59 this year

A new trailer for the Jeff Buckley documentary has been released.

‘It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley’ presents audiences with never-before-seen archival footage of the late singer.

The trailer comes a month before the film’s release in the United States.

The much-anticipated documentary on late musician Jeff Buckley has released a brand new trailer ahead of its release next month.

‘It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley,’ which had its premiere at Sundance earlier this year, collects never-before-seen footage of the late 'Grace' singer, with Billboard noting that the stirring imagery is paired with the ‘haunting’ comments from the singer.

The documentary also features accounts from some of those close to the musician, including mother Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, former bandmates Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred, while musicians including Ben Harper also share their stories about the life and legacy of Jeff Buckley.

Speaking about the work, director Amy Berg explained: “It’s difficult to imagine a time when I wasn’t attempting to make the Jeff Buckley doc. It’s been on my bucket list since I made my first film in 2006. And maybe, since I first heard Grace in 1994. It changed my life forever. It literally became the ‘tear that hangs inside my soul forever.’”

The documentary comes after Buckley’s story was attempted to be turned into a big-screen outing numerous times, with Billboard reporting that Brad Pitt at one time was attached to a biopic, before it was ‘shut down’ by Guibert.

The documentary is scheduled for release on August 8, 2025.

Who was Jeff Buckley?

A new trailer for the Jeff Buckley documentary has been released overnight, offering fans a chance to see what those at Sundance had the pleasure of watching in full. | Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Jeff Buckley was an American singer-songwriter and guitarist, known for his ethereal voice and emotionally resonant music.

Born in California, he was the son of acclaimed folk singer Tim Buckley. Jeff initially gained recognition in the early 1990s through his performances in New York City clubs, particularly at the avant-garde St. Ann's Church, where he performed a memorable tribute concert to his father.

His debut EP, Live at Sin-é, released in 1993, captured the raw energy and intimacy of his solo acoustic performances.

His only studio album, Grace, released in 1994, received widespread critical acclaim and is now considered a landmark album of the decade. Grace showcased Buckley's incredible vocal range, poetic lyrics, and eclectic musical influences, blending rock, folk, jazz, and blues.

Tracks like 'Hallelujah', a stunning cover of Leonard Cohen's song, and 'Lover, You Should've Come Over' became signature pieces. Despite the album's critical success, mainstream commercial success eluded him during his lifetime.

Tragically, Jeff Buckley died on May 29, 1997, at the age of 30, when he drowned during an impromptu swim in the Wolf River in Memphis, Tennessee, while working on his second album.

His sudden and untimely death left a profound impact on the music world, and his legacy has grown significantly in the years since, influencing countless artists and cementing his status as a cult icon.

Are you a Jeff Buckley fan and have you been waiting for this documentary to emerge after years of waiting? Let us know your thoughts on the trailer by leaving a comment down below.