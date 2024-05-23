Jazz with The Chet Set at Warkworth Memorial Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesney Henry "Chet" Baker Jr. was an American jazz trumpeter and vocalist.

Perhaps best known for his rendition of "My Funny Valentine", Baker was the quintessential tragic jazz hero.

With movie star looks, Baker’s soft singing voice and mellow trumpet style earned him a worldwide following in the 1950s that transcended the realms of mere jazz and placed him on the cusp of a movie career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dental problems and heroin addiction led to an itinerant lifestyle and relative obscurity in Europe for several decades. His fame spread to new audiences in the 1980s with the release of the documentary "Let’s Get Lost" which charted Baker’s rise and fall. Jazz historian Dave Gelly described the promise of Baker‘s early career as "James Dean, Sinatra, and Bix, rolled into one".

Pete Tanton.

American trumpet player and vocalist Pete Tanton is joined by John Bradford (drums), Alan Law (piano), and Mick Shoulder (bass) to present an evening with the Chet Set: Chet Baker Sings and More on Friday, June 28.

Alan, John and Mick have been playing together since 2021 as the house band for the Central Bar in Gateshead, providing backing for the monthly showcase of classic jazz albums. A Night With the Chetset was born out of this when Pete Tanton performed the 1956 album Chet Baker Sings with the band. Such was the popularity of this show that they were immediately booked for follow-up appearances at other venues in the Northeast, and what had been intended as a one-off event has grown into a national tour.

Pete plays trumpet with the Strictly Smokin’ Big Band and has previously appeared at Warkworth War Memorial Hall with the House of the Black Gardenia. His band, the Riviera Quartet, have featured on BBC radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has played internationally with such artists as Wynton Marsalis, Digby Fairweather, Claire Martin. In addition to playing bass in many of the region’s jazz groups, Mick is equally at home on Gypsy guitar and tours regularly with his group, Swing Manouche. He also runs Jazz at Bishop Auckland. Alan’s piano style ranges from the classic sounds of the Great American Songbook through to Cuban and Latin funk. As the pianist for the Tom Waits tribute, "Tom Waits for No Man", he has toured nationally and featured on BBC 6 Music. John is one of the most sought-after drummers and educators in the Northeast, and tours regularly with the Zoe Gilby quartet.

A recent reviewer of the Chet Set said that it was a “win win” gig; suiting both the jazz fan and the casual listener.