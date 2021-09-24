Ian Millar (saxophone) and Dominic Spencer (piano).

The saxophone and piano-playing pair are heading to Warkworth Memorial Hall for a fund-raising concert.

Ian and Dominic are unique in the UK jazz community in taking their ‘Jazz in the Village’ events to rural and often remote communities.

They have been performing together for a number of years playing melodic improvisations on jazz standards and original compositions.

They use programmable lighting and bottle lights to create a wonderful intimate atmosphere for the music.

They tell stories of their travels in their tour bus, an old converted Yorkshire ambulance, to provide an entertaining evening of creative music and enthusiastic joy.

Ian said: “We are delighted to be performing again after sell out candle light concerts on the Glasgow Tall Ship in July and record sales for our concerts in this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

"We are hoping this makes a welcome release from lockdown and a chance for communities to reconnect.”

Dominic added: “It’s been a difficult time over the last 16 months but we have both been practising hard throughout lockdown, even posting some videos of us playing together from our separate homes.

"Throughout lockdown we called ourselves the Socially Distanced Duo but now it’s time to get out and meet our audience again!”

The event takes place on Sunday, October 3 at 7.30pm and there will be a licensed bar.

Tickets £10, accompanied under 16s free, available from [email protected] or phone 01665 711388.