Jazz band set to perform gig in Lesbury

Glasgow-based Rose Room, two-time winners at the Scottish Jazz Awards, are performing in Lesbury.

By Ian Smith
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST

They will be bringing their effervescent sound to Lesbury Village Hall on Saturday, May 20 at 7.30pm as part of the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme.

Expect the striking and enigmatic sound of Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli as they serve up a mix of 1930s standards, original music and Gypsy Jazz favourites.

Tickets priced at £10 can be purchased on the Highlights website or by calling Jan Taylor on 07974 894888.

Rose Room.Rose Room.
