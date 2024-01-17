It's pantomime time in Berwick - oh yes, it is!
The Sleeping Beauty pantomime is coming to life with an extraordinary cast of Spittal Variety Group (SVG) members committed to weaving a spellbinding experience.
Its publicity for the show includes the following: “In the quaint town of Muddleby on Marsh, something magical is stirring.
“The stage is set, the curtains are about to rise and the air is buzzing with anticipation as SVG prepares to transport you to a world of enchantment.
“Mark your calendars for January 24, the grand opening night when the magic begins. But beware, dear patrons, for the tickets are vanishing into thin air!
“The demand is soaring and the enchanting spectacle is becoming the talk of the town. Do not miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary journey.
“Let the laughter, the drama, and the sheer magic of Sleeping Beauty transport you to a world where dreams come alive.”
The location for the 2024 pantomime is The Showbar at Berwick Holiday Centre (Haven). It has parking at the front entrance, as well as disabled parking and access. There is also disabled access to the seating area.
A SVG spokesperson added: “Clicking on the enchanted link – www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on?q=sleeping%20beauty%20berwick – will transport you to our online ticket store. There, you will find a trove of information about ticket availability and show dates.
“Alternatively, you can visit our charming ticket store located at 48 Church Street in Berwick, which will be open every Friday and Saturday until January 26 from 11am to 2pm, or call the SVG ticket hotline on 07496 247768.”