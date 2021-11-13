It's Christmas! Slade to bring festive fun to North East with December tour date

The group, who became one of Europe's biggest bands in the seventies are coming to Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Thursday, December 23, with their 2021 Christmas Tour.

They notched up a string of top 20 singles with six were number ones, including their 1973 festive favourite Merry Christmas Everybody.

The line up for the show in Newcastle features founding member Dave Hill on lead guitar and vocals, John Berry on bass, violin and lead vocals, Russell Keefe on keyboard and lead vocals and drummer Alex Bines.

Slade are coming to Newcastle in time for Christmas.

Slade have enjoyed a career spanning six decades thanks to their unique blend of pop rock 'n' roll, outrageous flamboyance and sense of fun.

They first hit the road in 1966 touring throughout Great Britain and Europe, and Slade continue to tour the world today.

Their songs are still featured today in TV commercials for some of the world’s biggest companies.

A spokesman for the band said: “Slade today is still one of the most exciting bands on the road, and their stage performance is a dynamic, powerful and exhilarating roller-coaster ride of pure unadulterated rock'n'roll.”

As well as Merry Christmas Everybody, favourites from their catalogue of hits include Take Me Bak 'Ome, Mama We'er All Crazee Now, and Cum On Feel The Noize.

To book tickets for the concert at Newcastle’s O2 Academy visit https://www.gigantic.com/slade-tickets

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.