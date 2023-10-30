Internationally renowned pianist at Alnwick Playhouse
He is regarded as having an immense depth of musicality and exceptional refinement of expression across diverse repertoire, be it in Beethoven or Messiaen, Schubert or
Ravel, Prokofiev or jazz improvisations.
His numerous awards include The Royal Philharmonic Society Instrumentalist of the Year, two BBC Music Magazine Awards and two Gramophone Awards.
Steven’s programme includes Schumann’s Kinderszenen (Scenes from Childhood), Schubert’s Six Moments musicaux and The Piano sonata, D959.
Mike Alexander, chairman of Alnwick Music Society says: “Every CD Steven Osborne releases receives enthusiastic reviews. Every concert review is full of praise for his deep understanding of the pieces he is performing, the sensitivity of his playing and his willingness to take risks. This is a concert not to be missed!”
Steven’s recital is in Alnwick Playhouse on Tuesday, November 7 at 7.30pm.
Book through the Playhouse website or box office - £18 for adults, £6 for 19-30 year olds, 18 and under free.