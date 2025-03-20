As part of its Dream Tour across the UK, internationally celebrated choir Ubuntu will be coming to Berwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This inspiring group of alumni from the renowned African Children’s Choir will share uplifting music and powerful stories that highlight the importance of education and hope.

Churches Together Berwick are hosting the choir and a concert will take place on Monday, April 7 at St Andrew’s Wallace Green (Church of Scotland) from 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets priced £5 per adult and £1 per child must be bought online in advance from https://waypointchurch.uk/ubuntu/ – there will be an opportunity to make a donation during the concert.

The choir will share uplifting music and powerful stories.

In addition, the Ubuntu choir will lead free schools workshops to more than 600 pupils in Berwick.

The schools participating are Prior Park, Tweedmouth West, Scremerston, St Cuthbert’s and Holy Trinity First Schools, and Berwick Middle School.