Internationally celebrated choir Ubuntu coming to Berwick
This inspiring group of alumni from the renowned African Children’s Choir will share uplifting music and powerful stories that highlight the importance of education and hope.
Churches Together Berwick are hosting the choir and a concert will take place on Monday, April 7 at St Andrew’s Wallace Green (Church of Scotland) from 7pm.
Tickets priced £5 per adult and £1 per child must be bought online in advance from https://waypointchurch.uk/ubuntu/ – there will be an opportunity to make a donation during the concert.
In addition, the Ubuntu choir will lead free schools workshops to more than 600 pupils in Berwick.
The schools participating are Prior Park, Tweedmouth West, Scremerston, St Cuthbert’s and Holy Trinity First Schools, and Berwick Middle School.
