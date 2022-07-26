Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter to perform at Berwick venue

Harry Bird.

The internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter, formerly the frontman of the travelling folksters The Rubber Wellies, played a popular online solo gig for local promoters The Ukulele & Other Machines in lockdown.

Now he is back on the road, recently performing in Bilbao and Dublin.

And Glasgow-based Harry is looking forward to the gig at The Radio Rooms in Tweedmouth on Saturday from 7.30pm.

“Harry Bird’s songs are catchy and tuneful – you always come out of his gigs humming them,” said Neil Woodcock of The Ukulele & Other Machines.

“However, they often have hidden depth to them, with clever lyrics you can interpret in more than one way.

“It is energetic, feel-good music that is entertaining and thought-provoking at the same time.”