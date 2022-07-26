Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter to perform at Berwick venue

Harry Bird is heading to Berwick as part of his European mini-tour.

By Andrew Coulson
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 5:38 pm
Harry Bird.
Harry Bird.

The internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter, formerly the frontman of the travelling folksters The Rubber Wellies, played a popular online solo gig for local promoters The Ukulele & Other Machines in lockdown.

Now he is back on the road, recently performing in Bilbao and Dublin.

And Glasgow-based Harry is looking forward to the gig at The Radio Rooms in Tweedmouth on Saturday from 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“Harry Bird’s songs are catchy and tuneful – you always come out of his gigs humming them,” said Neil Woodcock of The Ukulele & Other Machines.

“However, they often have hidden depth to them, with clever lyrics you can interpret in more than one way.

“It is energetic, feel-good music that is entertaining and thought-provoking at the same time.”

Tickets for the concert are £5 (plus booking fee) in advance from www.wegottickets.com/theukulele or www.radiorooms.co.uk/shows or £7.50 on the door.

BerwickGlasgow