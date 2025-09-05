Singer-songwriter Duane Forrest is bringing his tour of Bob Marley: How Reggae Changed the World to the Highlights Rural Touring Network this autumn in conjunction with Concerts@StCuthberts.

Expect a vibrant, heartfelt production celebrating the legacy of Bob Marley through music, storytelling and cultural reflection at St Cuthbert’s Church in Norham.

Drawing on his Jamaican heritage and years of international touring experience, the Toronto-based artist takes audiences on an engaging journey through Bob Marley’s life, the rise of reggae and its global cultural impact.

Songs like One Love, Three Little Birds and No Woman No Cry come alive on stage alongside Duane’s original music inspired by Marley’s influence.

As part of his Autumn 2025 tour, Duane will also be sharing music from his new original album Adrift.

Duane recently completed successful engagements at the San Francisco International Arts Festival (USA), the Montréal Fringe Festival and the Ottawa Fringe Festival (Canada), where the production received the Jury’s Choice Award, before a highly anticipated return to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Kate Lynch, artistic director at Highlights Rural Touring Network, said: “I loved this show when I saw it at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024.

“Duane is a fantastic and generous performer, Bob Marley’s music speaks for itself and the background of reggae music and how that has impacted Duane’s life is fascinating. It’s intimate, uplifting and a perfect village hall show.”

The show at St Cuthbert’s Church will take place on Thursday, October 2 from 7pm. Tickets can be purchased online at https://highlightsnorth.co.uk/events or on the door, subject to availability.