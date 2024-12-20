International musician to perform a harp recital at Warkworth Memorial Hall

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 20th Dec 2024, 16:00 GMT
An international harp player will perform at Walkworth Memorial Hall in January.

Lily Neil is an American harp player, recognised for performances of original music and up-keeping of traditional folk traditions.

Her work as a solo performer has seen her win a number of awards, and well as receiving recognition from president Bill Clinton.

On Wednesday, January 8, Lily will attend the memorial hall, for the concert starting at 7.30pm.

Those interested in buying tickets should contact Brian Arthur at: [email protected], or via text: 07751 644268.

